Steelers get major Kenny Pickett news

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to return from high ankle sprain surgery against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pickett suffered the injury against the Arizona Cardinals, forcing the team into a three-game skid under the guidance of Mitch Trubisky before Mason Rudolph came in against the Bengals and led them to a 34-11 victory.

Pickett practiced on a limited basis for all three days of practice but ended up being ruled out. He is about four weeks out from the surgery, which is the time frame they expected him to return in overall. That does mean that Kenny Pickett could be ready to go.

Mike Tomlin has said in the past that the criteria for Pickett playing would be medical clearance and that he would have to demonstrate an ability to move well enough to protect himself from further injury. If he can do that this week, and it seems the expectation will be that he can, he will be ready to return.

