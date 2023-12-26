Man wanted for 2008 fatal shooting in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Officials are still searching for a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Clairton that happened 15 years ago.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Baker Avenue on March 23, 2008.

James Garland Watts is accused of shooting a couple in their home in what police described as a home invasion and burglary, Crime Stoppers said.

Shawnta Lee was killed in the shooting. Her husband, David Lee, survived.

A year after the brutal murder, Watts was featured on the show “America’s Most Wanted.”

Anyone with information on Watt can anonymously call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Tips leading to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person could be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

