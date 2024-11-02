Fugitive wanted since May arrested by detectives in McKeesport

A man who has been considered a fugitive by police for months is back in jail after he was arrested in McKeesport.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Ramon Whitley, 28, from Turtle Creek, took a guilty plea for charges filed after an incident that happened in Penn Hills.

Court documents say police saw the crash happen at the Frankstown Road and Bon Air Road intersection on March 30, 2020. When they went to see if everyone involved was okay a blue Nissan Sentra with heavy rear end and passenger side damage drove away.

An unmarked police vehicle later stopped the Nissan on Glendale Street. Police say Whitley was the driver. When they approached and identified themselves as officers, he got out of the and ran away. Police chased him for some time and said he even pointed a gun at them at one point. He was eventually taken into custody after police set up a perimeter and found him hiding under a grill cover at the 200 block of Champa Street.

A semi-automatic handgun inside of the Nissan. The sweatshirt Whitley was wearing when initially pulled over was found in the perimeter.

Whitley took a guilty plea for those charges in 2021.

As part of that plea deal, Whitley received probation. which police said he violated in May. Since then, they have considered him a fugitive.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s detectives learned Whitley was staying at a house on Meadow Street in McKeesport this week. They went to the house late Saturday morning and arrested him while he was allegedly trying to leave through the back door.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

