2 women facing new charges after escaping from constable’s car, sheriff’s office says

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two women are back in custody after escaping from a constable on Friday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says both Alyssa Cunha, 19, of East McKeesport, and Rebecca Cunning, 47, of McKeesport, were arrested on unrelated warrants on Friday. They were eventually picked up by a constable tasked with taking them to the Allegheny County Jail.

According to court documents, the women were belted and handcuffed, but not shackled, in the back of the constable’s car, which has barred windows and doors that aren’t supposed to be able to open from the inside. When the constable approached a stoplight on Mifflin Road at Mooney Road, he saw one of the rear doors open and Cunning running from the vehicle toward a nearby wooded area.

The constable put the car in park and chased after Cunning, then Cunha opened the other rear door and ran in the opposite direction, the court document states. When he returned to his car, he noticed the front passenger door open and Cunha’s cell phone missing.

The constable contacted local police, who began searching for both women. Court documents state Cunning was located in the woods and taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Detectives continued searching for Cunha and learned she was hiding at a home on Lawndale Avenue. She was taken into custody without incident around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.

Both women face several new charges, including escape and conspiracy.

