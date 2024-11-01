Dozens of new felony charges filed against Pittsburgh tow truck driver accused of inflating costs

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh tow truck driver is facing a number of new felony charges.

Twenty-seven new charges were filed Thursday in Allegheny County against Vincent Fannick.

We first told you about Fannick back in April when the Attorney General’s office announced more than a hundred charges against him.

The new charges involve nine new cases. Fannick is accused of inflating costs by charging “accident services fees.” In these instances, those fees allegedly totaled more than $30,000.

All of the tows were less than five miles and six were under two miles.

In a March 2024 incident, Fannick is accused of towing a Honda a quarter of a mile. The total charge was $12,715, with $3,750 of that being accident services charges.

11 Investigates first looked into Fannick’s business “Vince’s Towing” in 2021. Chief Investigator Rick Earle confronted employees there.

That’s also when we first met Hunter Sessi. Sessi claims Fannick charged him about $10,000 for a tow that was under a mile.

“Any extra amount of time he’s not behind bars for what he’s doing, he’s out there scamming more people,” Sessi said of the new charges. “He said he can charge whatever he wants and nothing will ever happen. I really want him to eat those words.”

Fannick is due back in court in December.

