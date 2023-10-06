Gas prices on the decline nationwide

PITTSBURGH — Could gas prices finally be heading in the right direction? Industry experts are saying yes, telling drivers they might want to hold off a few days to fill up their tanks.

After a summer of soaring gas prices, the national average for regular unleaded on Friday was $3.74/gallon, according to AAA. That’s nine cents lower than the national average one week ago and 12 cents lower than one year ago.

Experts said the primary reasons are the falling cost of oil and lower demand for gasoline.

“Crude oil went from $91 a barrel earlier in the week to now it’s around $82 per barrel today,” said Tiffany Stanley, spokesperson for AAA East Central. “People are no longer taking those long summer trips, road trips, things like that.”

Another reason for the falling prices: switching from the summer blend of gasoline to its counterpart, which AAA said is cheaper to refine.

“Typically, we start to consume that winter blend of gasoline during the months of September to October,” Stanley said.

Additionally, Gas Buddy shared some good news on social media Thursday, predicting that gas prices will be dropping in every state in the days ahead and encouraged drivers to wait a few days to fill up. But no matter how low these numbers go, drivers said they’ll still be shopping around for the lowest prices.

“I usually fill up at Sam’s Club because they seem to be the best prices around,” said Lisa Irwin of McKees Rocks.

“I have that gas app, and i use that sometimes too. My friends tell me, ‘Go here, go there’ for gas prices,” said Alexa Berkovic of Crescent.

Experts said 2023 prices peaked last month, just after Labor Day.

