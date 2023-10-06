$1K a week for life winning lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz

VALENCIA, Pa. — A winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Butler County has awarded someone $1,000 a week for life!

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, THE GAME OF LIFE winning scratch-off ticket was sold at the Sheetz at 1000 Dori Drive in Valencia.

The Sheetz will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said the winner has the option of receiving $1,000 a week for life or a sum of $1.04 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

