Pennsylvania state police searching for missing woman, her 9-month-old baby

EAST BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police in Washington County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman and her 9-month-old son.

According to state police, Anna Kimberly, 38, from Fredericktown, and her son Syrris have been missing since Oct. 3 at around 5:30 p.m.

Anna is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asking to call PSP Washington at (724) 223-5200.

