Gas prices rising in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are on the rise in western Pennsylvania.
According to AAA, gas prices are 4 cents higher than they were last week, with an average price of $3.759 per gallon.
During the same week last year, gas prices averaged $3.893 per gallon.
Below are prices for different areas:
- $3.826 Beaver
- $3.806 Bradford
- $3.786 Butler
- $3.626 Clarion
- $3.783 Greensburg
- $3.791 Indiana
- $3.795 Jeannette
- $3.786 Kittanning
- $3.795 Latrobe
- $3.792 Mercer
- $3.685 New Castle
- $3.732 New Kensington
- $3.793 Oil City
- $3.769 Pittsburgh
- $3.730 Sharon
- $3.789 Uniontown
- $3.781 Washington
