Gas prices rising in western Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are on the rise in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, gas prices are 4 cents higher than they were last week, with an average price of $3.759 per gallon.

During the same week last year, gas prices averaged $3.893 per gallon.

Below are prices for different areas:

  • $3.826 Beaver
  • $3.806 Bradford
  • $3.786 Butler
  • $3.626 Clarion
  • $3.783 Greensburg
  • $3.791 Indiana
  • $3.795 Jeannette
  • $3.786 Kittanning
  • $3.795 Latrobe
  • $3.792 Mercer
  • $3.685 New Castle
  • $3.732 New Kensington
  • $3.793 Oil City
  • $3.769 Pittsburgh
  • $3.730 Sharon
  • $3.789 Uniontown
  • $3.781 Washington

