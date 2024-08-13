Gas prices rising in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are on the rise in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, gas prices are 4 cents higher than they were last week, with an average price of $3.759 per gallon.

During the same week last year, gas prices averaged $3.893 per gallon.

Below are prices for different areas:

$3.826 Beaver

$3.806 Bradford

$3.786 Butler

$3.626 Clarion

$3.783 Greensburg

$3.791 Indiana

$3.795 Jeannette

$3.786 Kittanning

$3.795 Latrobe

$3.792 Mercer

$3.685 New Castle

$3.732 New Kensington

$3.793 Oil City

$3.769 Pittsburgh

$3.730 Sharon

$3.789 Uniontown

$3.781 Washington

