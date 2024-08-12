Plum community coming together Monday to remember neighbors killed in house explosion

PLUM, Pa. — It’s been one year since a deadly explosion in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood of Plum.

The devastating explosion killed six people: father and son Casey and Keegan Clontz, husband and wife Heather and Paul Oravitz, Kevin Sebunia, and Michael Thomas. It also destroyed three homes and damaged at least a dozen more.

The Plum community is coming together Monday to honor the lives of the six victims.

St. Januarius Church, which is the church closest to the neighborhood, will toll its bells at 10:23 a.m. — the exact time of the explosion — and then remain silent for anyone to offer a prayer for those who died. The same church is also holding a memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Fire Marshal confirmed its investigation into the explosion is ongoing and said there will be another joint evidence exam soon. A date has not yet been decided for the exam because protocol is still being developed for the testing procedures for collected evidence.

“This investigation has been extensive and thorough and there is no time frame for when it will be complete,” ACFM’s release said in part.

So far, the investigation has included interviews, investigative photography/videography, drone imagery and 3D scans, debris layering, scene reconstruction, examination of all utility connections and circuitry and more.

In a separate investigation, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced recently that no evidence linked public utility jurisdictional assets to the cause of the explosion and fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group