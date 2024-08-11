Local

1 juvenile male killed, another hurt in Wilkinsburg crash, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A juvenile male was killed in a crash in Wilkinsburg on Sunday morning.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers were notified of the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Swissvale Avenue and Wallace Avenue after 7:20 a.m.

First responders found two juvenile males on scene. The driver was found dead and the passenger was found in stable condition.

Preliminary information from ACPD’s investigation shows the vehicle hit a utility pole and caught fire.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

