Giant Eagle to lower price of more than 200 popular produce items

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle will be lowering the price of more than 200 popular produce items equally around $25 million of annual savings for customers.

The company announced Wednesday its New Low Price initiative aims to provide affordable access to high-quality fresh food in the face of continued high grocery costs.

According to the Food Industry Association’s 2023 Power of Produce report, 58% of Americans say they eat fresh produce at least four to five days a week.

“Today’s announcement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering quality, variety, and value to our customers and communities,” said Brian Ferrier, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Giant Eagle. “By significantly reducing prices on more than 200 produce items, we’re not just offering savings – we’re investing in everyday value. In these challenging economic times, we’re proud to make the fresh, quality produce we stock daily more affordable and we believe these savings will make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Prices of the impacted products will be reduced by 20%.

These long-term price reductions play a critical role in how Giant Eagle plans to deliver value to customers, the company said. Other price-focused initiatives include the continuation of weekly, one-day and three-day sales, the retailer’s seasonally focused Deals for Days discounted prices and personalized savings through the myPerks loyalty program.

Some of the impacted products can be found in the table below.

