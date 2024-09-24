Local veteran’s car stolen with his dog inside, family offering cash reward for beloved pet’s return

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa — State police are investigating after they say a man robbed an elderly man in the parking lot of a local store.

According to Willard Martz, a man came up behind him after he got out of his car at Tractor Supply Company in Mount Pleasant, took his keys out of his left pocket, and then ran off and stole his car.

Martz’s dog, Lucky, was inside.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with Martz and his daughter about the frightening ordeal. How much the family is offering as a reward to get Lucky home, coming up tonight on Channel 11 News at 6.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group