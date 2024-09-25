Local man admitted to using skimming device on gas pumps at Monroeville Sheetz, police say

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Verona man is facing charges of identity theft and access device fraud after telling police he used a skimming device to obtain credit card numbers from gas pumps in Monroeville. According to the criminal complaint, he also told police he used another device to put the numbers on blank cards that he used at nearby stores.

“I don’t know what this world is coming to honestly,” said Danielle. “Like nothing is safe.”

One swipe, and it’s done.

“Scamming is a sad thing,” said Emmett Moses.

Skimming happens when someone attaches a device to an ATM or a fuel pump to capture credit card data. It is estimated that this type of fraud costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion dollars each year. There’s also shimming. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers insert something called a shim, which is a paper-thin, card-sized device with an embedded microchip and flash storage, into the slot where you enter the chip side of your credit or debit cart.

“Me personally whenever I go to anything,” said Danielle. “I try to pull. I maneuver. I make sure I’m taking my time. I’m being patient and I’m making sure that if there is something on there I’m going to know.”

Several people didn’t know skimming devices were attached to card readers in Monroeville. That’s why 23-year-old Paul Rucker has been charged with identity theft, access device fraud and unlawful device-making equipment.

“You do the crime,” said Moses. “You do the time.”

On Monday, Sept. 23, Monroeville police showed up at the “Going Going Gone” near the Monroeville mall for a call about fraud. A manager told police Rucker checked out using a cloned credit card. He’s also accused of using that card to buy a Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card. When police searched him, they say they found a small amount of marijuana on him, three skimming devices and 10 blank gift cards.

Earlier this year, Rucker was charged with similar crimes by Robinson police but most of those charges were withdrawn.

“I always check my bank balance immediately after I purchase anything just to make sure I’m not charged extra and if you do it immediately you can notify your bank before the money is actually taken out of your account,” said Danielle. “Sad, we have to do that, but you do.”

“I hate to see anybody scammed out of their money,” said Moses.

The FBI suggests paying inside at gas stations, parking closer to the store and in direct view of the attendant and using the tap feature instead of swiping or inserting your card when paying at the pump.

“The security of our customer’s personal information is an utmost priority at Sheetz,” said Sheetz PR Manager Nick Ruffner. “Reports of skimmers are thoroughly investigated and each of our pumps are checked regularly in addition to being equipped with safeguards to prevent tampering. Customers with further questions should contact Sheetz’s call center at 1-800-765-4686.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group