Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new state-of-the-art Bethel Park Elementary School

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park School District announced a groundbreaking ceremony for its new elementary school.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. at the construction site, currently the Neil Armstrong Middle School campus at 58 Murray Avenue. The community is invited to join.

The new facility, set to open for grades K-5 in the fall of 2026, will span 280,000 square feet. The district said it will be thoughtfully designed to distinguish between primary and intermediate-aged students.

Features in the new building will include three S.T.E.A.M. labs, two cafeterias, two gymnasiums, two playgrounds and two libraries, an early literacy center for emerging readers, and a main library equipped with integrated technologies and an outdoor rooftop patio.

Additionally, there will be many security features that will make it the most secure educational building ever constructed in Bethel Park.

The district said the $132 million project is “part of Bethel Park’s ongoing commitment to modernizing its facilities and creating 21st-century learning opportunities for its students and their families in a safe and secure learning environment.”

The district is renovating Independence Middle School to create more efficient learning spaces and additional classrooms for sixth-grade students, who will transition to the renovated building in the fall of 2026. Recent modernization efforts also extend to the facilities and operations center, including the transportation area.

Plans are also being finalized to add a new facility next to the high school’s artificial turf fields, which will have concessions, restrooms and storage space.

