Police & SWAT seize drugs, illegal weapon from Braddock home; 4 people charged

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Four people are facing charges after police and SWAT units raided a home in Braddock.

The Allegheny County Police Department said their Violent Crimes and Firearms Unit worked with SWAT to serve a search warrant at a house on the 500 block of Corey Avenue on Thursday.

Inside, detectives found a loaded handgun with a “Glock switch,” six bricks of suspected fentanyl, a bag of suspected fentanyl, multiple magazines of ammunition and firearm accessories.

Four people were inside the house when police came to the door. They are all facing charges.

Jawan Coachman, 24, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering with evidence.

Nathaniel Scott, 18, and Nakhiya Enoch, 19, both face drug charges and an additional gun charge.

A juvenile was also charged. Further details have not been released on his arrest.

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