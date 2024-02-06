Herminie man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing charges over accusations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 2022.

John Risher III, 20, of Herminie, was recently taken into custody on multiple charges, including statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a person under 16 and corruption of minors.

Court documents allege Risher sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl multiple times in the fall of 2022. Those documents also say he gave the girl drugs and alcohol and threatened to kill her and her mom if they were to report him to police.

Through their investigation, police located explicit conversations between Risher and the girl on her electronic devices, as well as photos of Risher in various states of nudity.

Risher remains in the Westmoreland County Prison on $500,000 bail.

