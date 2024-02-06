‘Carry it on’: Family of beloved referee who died after medical emergency talks about his legacy

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A community is mourning the loss of a beloved father, coach and referee.

Mike Roebuck died after having a medical emergency while refereeing a high school basketball game on Friday night.

“To know Mike was to love Mike. He was special,” Jerica Roebuck, his wife, said. “Mike loved life. He did. He loved everything. He truly never had a bad day. But what he loved most were Kaelyn and Luke.”

He coached kids from all over Westmoreland County, including his own. Kaelyn Roebuck, 16, and Luke Roebuck, 14, said their dad has been coaching them since they were toddlers.

“I’ll never forget the car rides home, talking to him about how I did, what I needed to do better,” Luke said.

Kaelyn said she’ll mostly miss her dad’s advice and goofy personality.

“You had a bad day at school, and you came home and didn’t feel like talking to anybody, he was always doing something that made you laugh and made your day a little bit better,” she said.

Those memories have been helping the family get through the last few days as they cope with Mike’s loss.

“We’re getting through. That’s what Mike would’ve wanted us to do,” Jerica said. “Some moments are harder than others.”

The 45-year-old was refereeing a boy’s high school basketball game at Mount Pleasant Friday night when he suddenly collapsed during halftime.

“He refereed the first half and seemed fine. Everything was good,” Jerica said.

Jerica rarely went to see her husband ref, but she was at the game that night. She said she immediately knew something was wrong when Mike didn’t come out on the court for the second half.

“It was tough,” she said. “It will be tough for probably the rest of my life, but in a lot of ways, I’m thankful I was there and close.”

The county coroner said Mike had an acute cardiac event. He died at the hospital shortly after.

As they continue to heal, the family said they want Mike to be remembered for the fun, sports-loving guy who touched many lives on and off the field and courts.

“Anybody who was lucky enough to have known Mike, take what he taught you and carry it on and pay it forward,” said Jerica. “The world could use a couple more Coach Mikes.”

The Yough boys basketball team will be collecting donations for the Roebuck family at Tuesday’s game. Proceeds from the 50-50 drawing will also go to the family.

Jerica is thankful for all the support from the community.

“We knew how much he was loved,” Jerica said. “It’s really something to see how much everybody else loved him.”

