Country music singer Toby Keith dies after stomach cancer battle

Country music singer Toby Keith has died following a battle with stomach cancer.

A statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

He performed in Pittsburgh many times; most recently in 2019 at Highmark Stadium. Keith was a big Steelers fan and had an honorary degree from Villanova University in Philadelphia.

Some of Keith’s most famous songs include “Red Solo Cup,” “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” “How Do You Like Me Now,” and “Should Have Been a Cowboy.

Toby Keith was 62 years old.

