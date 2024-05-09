Highmark Caring Place Light of Hope auction to benefit grieving children

The annual Light of Hope Auction will be held from 8 a.m. on May 14 to 8 p.m. on May 21.

The online auction will feature more than 70 items, including one-of-kind sports and music memorabilia, vacation packages, dining experiences, sporting and event tickets, family outings and more.

The Light of Hope Auction raises awareness and funds for the Highmark Caring Place, with proceeds helping children who are grieving the death of a loved one. The Caring Place offers services at no charge to grieving families from throughout the community.

Bidders can go to highmarkcaringplace.com/auction to see the items and make bids.

“We are excited to share that every item on our auction was donated, which means every dollar from every bid will go directly to the Caring Place,” said Executive Director of the Highmark Caring Place and Vice President of the Highmark Caring Foundation Terese LaVallee. “Participants will truly be a Light of Hope for children and families who are experiencing the darkness of grief.”

Auction items this year include a South Carolina beach getaway vacation, a guitar autographed by Sting and the Police, Home Plate Club tickets to a Pittsburgh Pirates game and more.

Donations of any amount can be made on the auction website. They can be in made in memory or honor of a loved one. All proceeds are matched by Highmark Inc.

