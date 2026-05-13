11 Investigates: District attorney expects charges to be filed in Pittsburgh City Hall probe

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says he expects criminal charges to be filed in the investigation into the City of Pittsburgh.

Six weeks ago, he served a search warrant on City Hall for documents related to the administration of former Mayor Ed Gainey.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> District attorney speaks out on search warrant for former Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s records

The news from Zappala marks a big development in an investigation that has been going on for more than a year.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke exclusively with the DA on Wednesday.

Earle: “Do you expect criminal charges in this case?”

Zappala: “I would expect some people to be charged. Absolutely.”

Gainey has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying he welcomes the investigation and has nothing to hide.

For the first time, Zappala confirmed he expects charges to be filed.

He would not elaborate, but sources tell 11 Investigates that charges may be filed against people who received tax dollars and misappropriated them.

Zappala previously said that money meant for youth programs never made it to the youths. On Wednesday afternoon, he reiterated the focus of the investigation.

Zappala: “You already know that part of what we are looking for is no-bid contracts, and I mentioned the other day there’s a tremendous amount of COVID money which doesn’t seem to be spent or at least accountable, and we’re looking at all that stuff too.”

In late March, Zappala served a sealed search warrant on City Hall requesting dozens of contracts and documents. He says the new administration under Mayor Corey O’Connor is cooperating with the probe.

He adds that the investigation will take time.

Zappala: “So, there’s a tremendous amount of evidence that we have to go through. The city has been diligent, trying to get that to us. ... They’ve been very accommodating, and they’re trying to move as quickly as they can.”

Zappala had requested that the warrant be sealed for 60 days so as not to tip off any potential targets.

That will be up by the end of this month.

Zappala says he expects it to be unsealed and made public soon.

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