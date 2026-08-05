Highmark Health CEO named vice chair of Duquesne Light board

PITTSBURGH — Highmark Health CEO David Holmberg was named vice chair of the board of directors of both Duquesne Light Holdings and subsidiary Duquesne Light Co.

Holmberg has been CEO of the $32 billion Highmark Health, the parent company of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Allegheny Health Network, since 2014. He’s more than doubled the revenue of the Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health in his tenure and he’s also led the growth in affiliations across Pennsylvania, New York and, most recently, Kansas City. Holmberg is also chair of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

“David’s customer-focused mindset and ability to navigate change in dynamic industries will be tremendous assets to Duquesne Light,” said Duquesne Light Holdings President and CEO Kevin Walker. “He understands the importance of delivering for customers, building strong relationships and investing in the communities we serve.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group