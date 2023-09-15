Hopewell Area School District increases police presence after online threat

There are extra police officers in the Hopewell Area School District this morning due to a social media threat.

According to the district’s Facebook page, a social media post from an unknown source was made against “schools in the North on Sept. 15″ and “Homecoming parties on Sept. 16.”

The post did not identify any specific school district being threatened. The FBI is investigating, according to the district.

A township police officer will be at every school in the Hopewell Area district on Friday. Schools will operate on a normal schedule.

Channel 11 has reached out to the school district and the FBI Pittsburgh office for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group