Family of teen fatally stabbed in Schenley Park frustrated with lack of movement in case

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is hearing from the family of a teen who was stabbed to death in a Pittsburgh park.

It’s been nearly two months since Brandon Thomas was fatally stabbed in Schenley Park, and despite multiple witnesses and video evidence, police have not made an arrest.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the teen’s family shares a key piece of evidence that they hope will lead to answers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group