ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple homes were evacuated in Ross Township Thursday evening after a contractor hit a gas line.

“Natural gas, it is a distinct natural gas smell,” said Greg Buzzo who lives in the area.

On 11 at 11, what officials say caused the leak and awful smell that forced families from their homes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group