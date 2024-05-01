Hopewell Area superintendent details plans for school safety and security grant money

Nearly $1.2 million of state money is coming to Beaver County schools to give students and faculty the support and resources they need for school safety and mental health. The Hopewell Area School District will receive more than $166,000.

“One aspect of safety is mental health, and there’s a growing need — not only in Hopewell but throughout the region,” said Dr. Jeff Beltz, Hopewell Area superintendent of schools. “The health of our students in our community is extremely important.”

In Hopewell, $122,000 will be spent on school psych services. Beltz said the plan includes eventually hiring a school psychologist who will provide assessment needs for students, including accommodations for special ed and testing procedures. That includes meeting with students and providing counseling services when needed on a consistent basis.

“The first thing we have to do is provide a safe place — and schools do that — and we have to provide people that our students trust,” Beltz said.

Additionally, the grant will help Hopewell to continue to bring on the Prevention Network, a local group of counseling specialists that offers its services one day a week.

“Even though we’ve been outsourcing those services, we think it’s time, especially through the grant opportunity, to secure those services here in the district,” Beltz said.

The money will be spread out for use over two school years, starting in the fall of this year.

The following school districts and entities also received money from the state:

$172,548 to Ambridge Area School District

$168,502 to Central Valley School District

$166,517 to Hopewell Area School District

$151,288 to Freedom Area School District

$150,426 to Aliquippa School District

$139,931 to Rochester Area School District

$74,500 to CLASS Academy

$70,000 to Beaver County Career and Technical Center

$70,000 to Baden Academy Charter School

$3,725 to Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit 27

