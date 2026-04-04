Pirates home opener packs North Shore with people, offers test for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The North Shore saw heavy traffic Friday as fans packed the area for the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener, offering what many viewed as a preview of larger crowds expected during the upcoming NFL Draft.

Fans filled both the stadium and the surrounding plaza near PNC Park.

With about 20 days until draft festivities begin, business owners and visitors said the event served as a key test of operations.

“Let’s start this season off with a bang. Let’s get it,” said fan Tyra Cockran.

Cockran was among hundreds who gathered outside the stadium, where ticket prices kept some fans from going inside.

“They wanted $700. Ain’t that crazy?” Cockran said.

Across the street, a new 30,000 square foot outdoor concert venue and restaurant opened in time for the crowds.

Owner Herky Pollock said the space is designed to bring together a wide range of visitors.

“We talked about a vision for this project and it appealing to all of Pittsburgh, and they’ve all shown up,” Pollock said. “It’s all different walks of life. It’s kids, it’s grandparents, it’s all shapes and sizes.”

Pollock said Friday helped highlight what still needs improvement before the draft.

“Today was a good test. We actually learned a lot today. We know we need to buy more things and have more people,” he said.

Public transit also handled typical game day demand.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it added extra service on Friday and plans to increase both light rail and bus service during the draft.

One rider suggested visitors rely on locals to navigate the city.

“My best advice is anybody coming from out of town is to meet you a Pittsburgher so you know where to go, how to maneuver,” said Tay Williams.

Officials expect at least 500,000 people to visit the North Shore during draft weekend.

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