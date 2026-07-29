Howard Hanna announces plans to expand to New England

O’Hara-based Howard Hanna Real Estate Services announced Friday that it has entered into a strategic national partnership with Portside Real Estate Group, which has offices in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Portside, based in Falmouth, Maine, was founded and is led by Dava Davin, with 12 offices and more than 225 agents in the New England region. Howard Hanna’s partnership with Portside expands its already large footprint, which includes 500 offices across 18 states and over $30 billion in annual sales volume.

In a statement, Howard Hanna CEO Hoby Hanna noted that their partnership with Portside proves that family-owned real estate firms can make an impact in the housing market.

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