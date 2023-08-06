Hundreds of artists gather in Lawrenceville for art crawl

PITTSBURGH — The Lawrenceville Art Crawl returned to Butler Street on Saturday.

It is organized by “Red Fish Bowl” which is a co-op artists’ space.

The crawl brings together over 200 artists into the community.

Live bands perform at several locations, including Arsenal Park.

“This is super important to us just bringing all of the artists in the community together making sure that everybody has their voice out there to be able to get their work out and just be a part of the community,” Hannah Swoish with the Lawrenceville Art Crawl said.

The event ran until 9 p.m. and was free to the public.

