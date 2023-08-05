Pittsburgh zoo announces death of male lion

PITTSBURGH ZOO — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced the death of its six-year-old male African lion, Kit.

The zoo says Kit started showing signs of illness Friday, and an X-ray showed he had material blocking his digestive system. The zoo’s animal care team performed an emergency surgery that day — but Kit did not survive the procedure.

The zoo says Kit’s death is especially difficult as they are also morning the death of Kovu the red panda, who died five days earlier.

“The loss of an animal is always heartbreaking, and the loss of two beloved animals so quickly has been hard on everyone. We truly appreciate the outpouring of community support,” said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Kit came to the zoo in 2019 with female lions Abana and Scarlett. He welcomed a litter of three cubs with Abana in 2020. Both Abana and Scarlett remain together at the zoo.

