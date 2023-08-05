Over 3 dozen Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania win prize of $1,000 or more

PITTSBURGH — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, but some Pennsylvania Lottery players still brought home prizes after Friday night’s drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reports eight players in the state matched four out of the five white balls and the Mega Ball, winning a $10,000 prize each.

Another lucky player who matched four out of the five white balls, the Mega Ball and purchased Megaplier won $20,000.

An additional 31 players who matched four of the five white balls and purchased Megaplier got $1,000 each.

Earlier in the week, five players in Pennsylvania won $10,000.

Since no one took home the jackpot after the Friday drawing, Mega Millons says the drawing on Tuesday could surpass the game’s record jackpot of $1.537 billion.

