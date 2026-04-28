Wife, husband dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say

SEVEN FIELDS BOROUGH, Pa. — A husband and wife are dead after a murder-suicide in Butler County, police confirm to Channel 11.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Graywyck Drive in Seven Fields Borough around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said it appears a man killed his wife, and then ran into the woods behind the house and took his own life.

State police have now taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we get them.

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