Icelandair to continue Pittsburgh service in 2026, adjusts schedule and frequency

Icelandair plans to leave one airport in the United States and adjust other services but will be back in 2026 for a third year in one of its newest destinations, Pittsburgh.

The seasonal service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Reykjavik began in 2024 as Icelandair stepped up its flights to markets in the United States where it hadn’t been in the past. The flights were so successful in their inaugural year that 2025 saw the service increase to four days a week, one extra day, and began in April instead of May.

And Icelandair will be back in 2026, the airline confirmed to the Business Times.

But the service will be slightly reduced and start in May next year instead of April on Icelandair’s Boeing 737 MAX two-engine jets.

