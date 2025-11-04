Iconic Strip District ice cream shop headed to sheriff’s sale

PITTSBURGH — A building that housed a landmark ice cream shop in the Strip District is heading for a sheriff’s sale.

According to our Partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times, the building where Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor is located will be put up for bid on Dec. 1.

The ice cream shop, which first opened in 1923, has been closed for some time.

It was first put up for sale in 2022. At the time, the owner was opting to focus on his growing robotics company, Digital Dreams Lab. The circumstances after that aren’t fully known.

Pittsburgh Business Times says a filing in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas reveals a default notice against Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor, LLC by Dollar Bank filed last year with a remaining debt balance of more than $98,000.

The shop’s soda fountain, marble countertops and tin ceilings are still inside the building.

