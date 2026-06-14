Improvement project to restrict traffic on Hampton Township roadway for over a month

An improvement project will impact traffic on an Allegheny County road for at least a month.

Starting Monday, weather permitting, PennDOT will start roadway improvement work on McCully Road (Route 1012) in Hampton Township.

Throughout the project, drivers should expect single-lane alternating traffic daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Middle Road and Route 8. The work is expected to last through late July.

The $10.57 million project includes drainage upgrades, milling and paving operations, and base repair work.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and drive cautiously through the work zone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group