Vehicle rolls onto its roof on Route 28 in Allegheny County

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — A vehicle rolled onto its roof on Route 28 on Wednesday.

In a post to social media, a spokesperson for the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company said the original call recorded the crash near the Pittsburgh Mills exit in Frazier Township, but the vehicle was actually found in Springdale Township.

The call came in at 7:03 p.m., right as firefighters were meeting for their monthly meeting.

The car was on its roof and resting on its roof, mostly on the median and off the highway.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own. Firefighters said they suffered minor injuries.

Officials urged drivers to be careful on wet roads.

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