Amtrak adds 2nd daily train from Pittsburgh to New York City

PITTSBURGH — Amtrak is expanding its service in Pittsburgh.

Later this year, the railroad company will add a second daily train to its Pennsylvanian route, according to a release from Congressman Chris Deluzio’s office.

Outgoing Amtrak President Roger Harris announced the expansion during a board meeting July 29.

The Pennsylvanian connects Pittsburgh and New York City, passing through Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

In December 2023, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded roughly $143 million to expand Amtrak service between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

“Three years ago, I was thrilled to announce this massive $143.6 million federal investment in Western Pennsylvania’s long-neglected passenger rail service,” Deluzio stated. “Today, I’m proud to celebrate this step forward to get a second train heading east from Pittsburgh. But we must dream bigger: my goal is high-speed rail that is cheap and reliable, connecting people all across Pennsylvania and our great country.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group