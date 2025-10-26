Investigation underway after man found dead on State Game Lands near Westmoreland County golf course

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police say the body of Robert Friend was found on State Game Lands near Mannitto Golf Course, located in Westmoreland County.

Police say Friend’s death is being considered suspicious.

Anyone who saw Friend on Friday is told to call 724-697-5780.

