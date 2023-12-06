JuJu Smith-Schuster excited to face Steelers in return to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on steelersnow.com

For the first time since 2021, JuJu Smith-Schuster will be playing at Acrisure Stadium this week. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and second-round draft pick will be making his return to the Steel City this Thursday night with the New England Patriots, his first trip back since leaving the team via free agency in 2022.

Smith-Schuster told reporters in New England this week that he’s excited to be returning to Pittsburgh — and also looking to play the spoiler in front of his former fans.

“I’m excited,” he said. “First time going back. It’ll be cool to see Mike Tomlin, play against those boys and just get a win.”

