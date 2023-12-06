Local

At least 2 people taken to hospital after incident at downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound station

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — At least two people was taken to the hospital after an incident at the downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound station.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS responded to the station around 6:40 a.m.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta saw several evidence markers on the ground near the buses. Witnesses also told our crew that they heard a scuffle and then heard what they believed to be gunshots.

Dispatch said two people was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their conditions.

Pittsburgh police said they are investigating.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as we work to learn more about this breaking story.

