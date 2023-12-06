Local

Crews battle working fire at Collier Township restaurant

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a working fire at a popular restaurant in Collier Township.

PHOTOS: Crews battle working fire at Collier Township restaurant

According to officials, the fire started in the 5000 block of Thoms Run Road sometime after 3 a.m.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is at the scene and will bring you the latest on this breaking story on Channel 11 Morning News.

Our crew at the scene saw flames pouring out of Rooster’s Roadhouse. Once flames were no longer visible, the building became engulfed in smoke.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

