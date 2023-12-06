Crews battle working fire at Collier Township restaurant

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a working fire at a popular restaurant in Collier Township.

According to officials, the fire started in the 5000 block of Thoms Run Road sometime after 3 a.m.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is at the scene and will bring you the latest on this breaking story on Channel 11 Morning News.

Our crew at the scene saw flames pouring out of Rooster’s Roadhouse. Once flames were no longer visible, the building became engulfed in smoke.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze.

BREAKING: Huge fire at Allegheny County restaurant. @WPXI_Lori is there watching firefighter's progress & getting info. We'll hear from her LIVE on @WPXI again at 5 AM. pic.twitter.com/hLaeTSsNnI — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) December 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group