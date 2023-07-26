Juvenile shot in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot in Stowe Township.
According to Allegheny County police, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sixth Street and Ridge Street for reports of a shooting at around 7:05 p.m.
First responders found a juvenile male who had been shot in the arm at the scene, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.
Allegheny County police initiated an investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
