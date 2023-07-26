Local

2 people killed when motorcycle crashes into house in Mt. Pleasant Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed when their motorcycle crashed in Mt. Pleasant Township Tuesday.

According to the Westmoreland County coroner, the crash happened on Route 819 near Brinker Road.

A male and female were riding the motorcycle when they failed to negotiate a curve at an unknown rate of speed.

The coroner said the motorcycle overturned, slid across and off the road, went through a yard and into a house.

Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, the coroner said.

No additional information was immediately available.

