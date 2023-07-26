2 people killed when motorcycle crashes into house in Mt. Pleasant Township

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed when their motorcycle crashed in Mt. Pleasant Township Tuesday.

According to the Westmoreland County coroner, the crash happened on Route 819 near Brinker Road.

A male and female were riding the motorcycle when they failed to negotiate a curve at an unknown rate of speed.

The coroner said the motorcycle overturned, slid across and off the road, went through a yard and into a house.

Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, the coroner said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group