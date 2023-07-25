‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked inside Pittsburgh hotel was with wife celebrating honeymoon

PITTSBURGH — A couple celebrating their honeymoon had their plans uprooted after the husband was brutally attacked at a hotel in downtown Pittsburgh.

Larry Gilmore and his wife Shalawrae just got married on Sunday and were celebrating their honeymoon at the Even Hotel along Forbes Avenue.

Officers were called to the hotel around 7 p.m. Monday for a report of a fight. First responders found a man unconscious with his pants ripped off and blood coming from his head, according to the complaint.

“I walked over to see what was going on and I found him in a puddle of blood,” Shalawrae said.

Officers viewed surveillance of the incident which showed Gilmore at an elevator alone when Heiko Calhoun, 26, walked up behind him and “viciously assaulted the victim,” put him in a chokehold and then banged his head on the floor, according to court documents. Gilmore was motionless on the floor when Calhoun returned several times to kick and stomp him and to take items from him, including his pants, police said.

“He just came in behind him actually snuck behind him and choked him out,” Shalawrae told Channel 11.

Calhoun told officers the victim walked by him in the lobby and said something to provoke him, so he put the victim in a chokehold then stomped the victim, according to the complaint.

Calhoun was found along Smithfield Street, where he was taken into custody.

Gilmore was hospitalized with a head injury and was intubated, listed in critical condition, according to court documents.

Calhoun is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment. He had previous charges for public drunkenness and for violating parole for not having an address after being imprisoned in Greene County.

Gilmore’s family protested in front of the hotel Tuesday afternoon, calling for more hotel security.

“We want it shut down until they can ensure their customer safety because my husband is right now fighting for his life,” Shalawrae said.

The Even Hotel released the following statement to Channel 11:

“Our thoughts are with this guest and their family during this difficult time. We appreciate the swift actions by our hotel staff, the Pittsburgh Police Department and local EMTs who rendered aid to our guest. We will continue to cooperate with local authorities in their investigation. Any additional questions on this matter can be directed to the Pittsburgh Police Department.

The safety of our guests and hotel staff is always our highest priority. The doors to the building are locked from 8pm to 8am and only accessible during those hours with a guest key. This includes access to the hotel lobby on the 5th floor.”

