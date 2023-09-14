K-9 from Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office helps find missing 82-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus is commending his deputy dog for a job well done.

Deputy Jeff Belback and his K-9 partner, Ranger, helped City of Pittsburgh police find an 82-year-old woman with dementia who had gone missing in Greenfield.

The woman went missing Wednesday night. Using one of her pillowcases, Ranger followed her scent from her Alexis Street home to a hillside near Greenfield Avenue, where she had been for about 5 hours.

First responders were then able to rescue her.

