Kamin Science Center holding 21+ Halloween-themed murder mystery night

PITTSBURGH — The Kamin Science Center is holding a 21+ Halloween-themed murder mystery night.

The “spine-chilling” evening is scheduled for Oct. 10 from 6-10 p.m.

The event, titled ‘Monster Murder Mystery,’ promises a night of science, sleuthing and suspense as participants use real forensic techniques to solve a chilling Halloween whodunit.

Attendees can look forward to a monstrous game of Clue, where they must crack the case before the night is over. The event will also feature spooky-themed cocktails, allowing guests to sip their way through the science of mixology.

Participants will have the chance to engage in hands-on forensic science activities, testing their detective skills with real techniques. The museum will be open for exploration, offering access to all five floors of exhibits after hours.

Dr. Marcie Persyn from the University of Pittsburgh will provide insights into the origins of monster legends, adding an expert twist to the evening’s monster lore.

Additionally, MegaCat Studios, a local video game developer known for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit,’ will be present to demo horror games, providing an interactive element to the night.

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online. Click here for more information.

