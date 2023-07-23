Kecksburg residents enjoy annual festival that commemorates the anniversary of alleged UFO sighting

KECKSBURG, Pa. — The annual Kecksburg UFO Festival is underway.

Fans of all things alien, bizarre and unexplained made their way to Westmoreland County to enjoy the festival.

Stan Gordon, a UFO investigator said the festival commemorates the events of Dec. 9, 1965, when a large fireball was seen in the sky. People in Kecksburg reported that something had cashed in the woods, but it was not found by officials.

“Large crowds already, lot of people sharing their experiences about what they’ve seen in the past and even some people here who were involved in the Kecksburg incident in 1965 and telling us what they remember from that day that it occurred,” Stan Gordon said.

Gordon has written several books on paranormal events that allegedly happened throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Festival attendees posed for photos with a model of the crashed object that is on display near the Kecksburg Fire Station.

The festival continues Sunday and runs from noon until 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event are given to the fire department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group