Pittsburgh public pools to close early Saturday

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pool water

PITTSBURGH — All CitiParks Outdoor Swimming Pools will close early on Saturday, July 22.

According to officials, all pools will close at 4:30 p.m.

Officials said this is a one-day early closure and doesn’t affect any other days of operation.

Riverview Pool is operating under extended hours this week and will close at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Schenley Park Pool will be closed until Monday, July 24.

