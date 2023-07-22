SWAT situation underway in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews, including SWAT units, are responding to a man barricaded inside of a house in Carrick.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the 10 block of Stewart Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this point, dispatch said.

Our crew at the scene learned that the incident started as a domestic and that the man barricaded inside has access to weapons.

SWAT situation on Stewart Ave in Carrick #wpxi pic.twitter.com/f2MEFt8yzZ — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 22, 2023

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

