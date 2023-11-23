Kenny Pickett addresses media for 1st time since Matt Canada’s firing

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday, we heard from Kenny Pickett for the first time since the Steelers let Matt Canada go.

Pickett telling us this is something they have to take personally as an offense, but they also don’t have time to dwell on what brought them to this point.

Pickett said it was a great day of practice and meetings with coaches Faulkner and Sullivan, who will be filling Canada’s vacancy.

He told us this late in the season there aren’t going to be wholesale changes to the offense, but we will see wrinkles from both Faulkner and Sullivan.

Channel 11′s Jenna Harner asked Pickett how much of an emphasis there is on the offense to make a statement through their play, and execution Sunday against their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s all about staying together, playing the next play,” Pickett said. “We’re going into another road game, it’s great to be going into an environment where it’s kinda you and your guys against everybody else. I think it’s a great opportunity to turn this thing around offensively and get on the right page.

Multiple key members of the offense shared that same philosophy: they want to put a complete game together and prove what this offense is truly capable of.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group